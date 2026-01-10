Land rezoning for proposed data center in Marana could go to voters

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — An effort is underway in Marana to let voters decide on the rezoning of about 600 acres of land for a data center.

This comes after the town council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the rezoning of the land in North Marana.

On Thursday, the town received Serial Number Referendum Petition applications for each of the roughly 300-acre sites.

The applicant, listed as Jordan Greenslade, would need to get at least 1,360 signatures for each of these petitions to get on a ballot.

“If they get the number of signatures they need, they’ll turn that paperwork in, and if they meet all the requirements of the referendum statutes, then it will go to a vote at the next election,” explained Marana Town Manager Terry Rozema.

During an over four-and-a-half-hour, emotion-filled meeting earlier this week, the town council voted 6-0 to rezone each of the 300-acre sites. Council member Herb Kai is one of the property owners of one of the sites and recused himself. Behind the proposed project is Beale Infrastructure, which is also behind Project Blue.

The deadline for filing is February 6.

KGUN 9 reached out to both the applicant and Beale Infrastructure's public relations team and is awaiting comment.

The same type of application was also submitted this week regarding the town’s planned downtown development. The deadline for that filing with the required signatures is January 16.

