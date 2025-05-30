Growth of Marana: Latest development projects coming to the town

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center opening earlier this month and plans announced for a new downtown district directly across the street, you may feel like you’re constantly hearing about new things coming to Marana – and here’s a look at some more.
Some of the development projects across Marana neighborhoods:
Near I-10 and Sandario:
- Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin-Robbins, 13952 N. Sandario Rd – recently opened
- KFC (under construction)
- Dairy Queen (under construction)
Near Lon Adams and Tangerine:
- Chipotle, 11302 W Tangerine Rd (under review by town staff)
- Pima Federal Credit Union (under construction)
- Valvoline, 11381 W Tangerine (under review by town staff)
Near I-10 and Tangerine:
- U-Haul (under construction)
- Burger King, 9535 W Tangerine Rd (under review by town staff)
- Taco Bell, 9535 W Tangerine Rd (under review by town staff)
- Ace Hardware (under construction)
- Shamrock Foods, 9800 W Tangerine Rd. (under review by town staff)
