Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center opens this Saturday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center (MARC) will officially open its doors to the community this Saturday.
Located at 13455 N. Marana Main St., just down the street from the Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex, the MARC is approximately 120,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.
Marana Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Wayne Barnett said the town’s residents have expressed a want for an indoor recreation center.
“Everything that we did was outside at our parks and we did the best we could, but we just weren’t able to offer everything that our residents deserved and wanted,” Barnett said. “They told us pretty loud and pretty clearly that this is something that would impact their lives and this is something that would raise the quality of life for the residents of Marana.”
The project, which is budgeted for $64 million, is funded by a temporary half-cent sales tax approved in 2021. Construction on the project began in the fall of 2023.
Features:
Two pools
- 12-lane lap pool and recreation pool with an in-pool splash pad
- Two water slides
- Teen room
Child watch
- Kids ages 2-7 for up to two hours
- Group fitness rooms
- Three-court gym
- Indoor track
- Weight room
- Community rooms
Barnett said it’s incredible knowing the impact this will have on the community.
“We can’t wait to see the smiling faces as they walk in the door, as they dribble on the basketball court, as they walk around the track, as they swim in the pool — it’s a pretty special feeling and we’re excited and ready to welcome the community to the center,” he said.
The grand opening is Saturday, May 3, with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.
The town is still hiring for positions including lifeguards, recreation aides and group fitness instructors.
Membership fees include:
Day Pass
- Youth, Marana-area resident: $4
- Youth, non-resident: $5
- Adult, Marana-area resident: $6
- Adult, non-resident: $7
- Senior, Marana-area resident: $5
- Senior, non-resident: $6
Monthly Membership
- Youth, Marana-area resident: $20
- Youth, non-resident: $25
- Adult, Marana-area resident: $30
- Adult, non-resident: $35
- Senior, Marana-area resident: $25
- Senior, non-resident: $30
Annual Membership
- Youth, Marana-area resident: $200
- Youth, non-resident: $250
- Adult, Marana-area resident: $300
- Adult, non-resident: $350
- Senior, Marana-area resident: $250
- Senior, non-resident: $300
Family Membership
- Monthly, Marana-area residents: $65
- Monthly, non-residents: $80
- 6 months, Marana-area residents: $325
- 6 months, non-residents: $400
- Annual, Marana-area residents: $650
- Annual, non-residents: $800
To qualify for the resident rate, an individual must live in zip codes: 85653, 85654, 85658, 85741, 85742 or 85743.
——
Madison Thomas joined KGUN 9 in July of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2023 with a degree in journalism and mass communication. She has lived in Arizona her entire life and grew up in Douglas. Madison is thrilled to share the stories from the community she grew up in. Share your story ideas and important issues with Madison by emailing madison.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.