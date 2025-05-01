Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center opens this Saturday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center (MARC) will officially open its doors to the community this Saturday.

Located at 13455 N. Marana Main St., just down the street from the Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex, the MARC is approximately 120,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

KGUN 9

Marana Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Wayne Barnett said the town’s residents have expressed a want for an indoor recreation center.

“Everything that we did was outside at our parks and we did the best we could, but we just weren’t able to offer everything that our residents deserved and wanted,” Barnett said. “They told us pretty loud and pretty clearly that this is something that would impact their lives and this is something that would raise the quality of life for the residents of Marana.”

The project, which is budgeted for $64 million, is funded by a temporary half-cent sales tax approved in 2021. Construction on the project began in the fall of 2023.

Features:

Two pools 12-lane lap pool and recreation pool with an in-pool splash pad

Two water slides

Teen room

Child watch Kids ages 2-7 for up to two hours

Group fitness rooms

Three-court gym

Indoor track

Weight room

Community rooms

KGUN 9

Barnett said it’s incredible knowing the impact this will have on the community.

“We can’t wait to see the smiling faces as they walk in the door, as they dribble on the basketball court, as they walk around the track, as they swim in the pool — it’s a pretty special feeling and we’re excited and ready to welcome the community to the center,” he said.

The grand opening is Saturday, May 3, with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.

The town is still hiring for positions including lifeguards, recreation aides and group fitness instructors.

Membership fees include:

Day Pass

Youth, Marana-area resident: $4

Youth, non-resident: $5

Adult, Marana-area resident: $6

Adult, non-resident: $7

Senior, Marana-area resident: $5

Senior, non-resident: $6

Monthly Membership



Youth, Marana-area resident: $20

Youth, non-resident: $25

Adult, Marana-area resident: $30

Adult, non-resident: $35

Senior, Marana-area resident: $25

Senior, non-resident: $30

Annual Membership



Youth, Marana-area resident: $200

Youth, non-resident: $250

Adult, Marana-area resident: $300

Adult, non-resident: $350

Senior, Marana-area resident: $250

Senior, non-resident: $300

Family Membership



Monthly, Marana-area residents: $65

Monthly, non-residents: $80

6 months, Marana-area residents: $325

6 months, non-residents: $400

Annual, Marana-area residents: $650

Annual, non-residents: $800

To qualify for the resident rate, an individual must live in zip codes: 85653, 85654, 85658, 85741, 85742 or 85743.