Community hosts memorial ride for late veteran "Mr. George"

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The community came out in full swing to celebrate the life and legacy of one incredible veteran and the impact that he had on this community.

George DeGregori's life was dedicated to helping others, both as a World War II veteran and a teacher in the Oro Valley community. That's why the community organized this memorial ride in his name.

The Golder Ranch Fire District led the community to the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Marana, where people shared kind words about Mr.George and the life he lived.

Mr. George had just recently celebrated his 100th birthday with a parade.

First responders, school students and veterans all came to wish Mr. George a happy birthday and thank him for everything he did.

Mr.George's daughter, Christine DeGregori, says all of this proves how much Mr.George meant to everyone.

“My dad would have absolutely loved this, every second of it, DeGregori said. He would have been so appreciative of everybody here. As he spoke, he lived. He walked the talk and was so well-loved. You can tell by the community that surrounded him that he was sort of a celebrity at age 100. He was really quite an amazing person."