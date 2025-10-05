World War II Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday with community-wide parade

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The community came together to celebrate the 100th birthday of a World War II veteran with a huge parade.

Bikers, veterans, service members, and hundreds of people across Tucson have gathered for a parade to celebrate the life of one extraordinary man and his service to the community.

George DeGregori has lived a life worth celebrating.

Affectionately known as Mr. George, the 100-year-old World War II veteran has been an active part of the Oro Valley community, serving as a principal at Canyon Del Oro High School.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am right now. This is such a wonderful feeling," Mr. George said.

Mr. George’s impact has been felt throughout the community, and now, with the help of Amanda Stinnett, a family friend of Mr. George, everyone has come out to say thanks.

“I organized a hundred-year-old birthday party for Mr. George, World War 2 veteran and first principal at Canyon Del Oro High School," Stinnett said. "He is so loved by the community. He is an important person, and he deserves all of this.”

And that love for Mr. George was apparent to everyone there, sharing their appreciation for the hero.

Cars with blaring horns, cheerleaders chanting, and military vehicles were carrying signs wishing the veteran a happy birthday.

Mr. George’s advice to live this Long?

“The secret to a Long life is having a loving and caring family, wonderful friends, and god do I have them," Mr. George said. "God, I am so lucky, thank you, thank you, thank you.”