Arizona Triathlon team celebrated by Ironwood Elementary students

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The monthly assemblies at Ironwood Elementary School in Marana are always a fun time, but Friday's was extra special as students met athletes at the top of their sport.

The University of Arizona Triathlon team, fresh off its second consecutive national championship, visited the elementary school and met some of its youngest fans.

"I feel like a lot of them look up to us, and it's nice to see that, like it doesn't seem like we're making a big change, but it's cool to see that they think we are," said Arizona’s Mia Wentzy.

For fifth grader Jayda Johnson, the visit held special meaning. Her father, Wes Johnson, serves as the team's head coach.

"When they won, I started crying," she said, and then laughingly added, "It's weird having my whole school cheer for him (her dad), but I love the assemblies, they're the best."

During the assembly, athletes partnered with students in a competitive challenge where they held boxes over their heads while navigating obstacles.

Beyond celebrating their championship, the team's visit also brought recognition to triathlon as a sport for young athletes.

"I feel like the younger you start, the better," said Wentzy. "A lot of the swimming and stuff is fundamentals that start when you're younger, so super amazing for the sport."

Head coach Johnson emphasized the benefits of triathlon for children, noting how the sport combines multiple disciplines.

"It gives them opportunities to try multiple disciplines, multiple sports – which can either be one sport in itself with triathlon, or it can lead them towards being a swimmer or a runner," Johnson said.

What message does a national champion have for younger kids?

"In terms of sports – just try everything. I did so many different sports growing up," Wentzy said.

