Arizona lineworkers test their skills at the Arizona Lineman's Rodeo

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of electric cooperative lineworkers from across the state gathered in Marana on Wednesday to put their skills to the test in a day-long competition hosted by Trico Electric Cooperative.

“These results that we get at the banquet, they will be talked about the rest of the year until next year,” said Austin Barney, who is an Apprentice Lineman for Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.

With bragging rights on the line, competitive spirits were on full display.

“We all try, and we’re all hard on ourselves a little bit if we don’t do exactly how we want,” Barney said.

However, for the nearly 50 apprentice linemen competing, camaraderie is what’s at the core of this event.

“These guys are all my friends, my co-workers and even people from other co-ops, we have good relationships because we’ve all competed,” Barney said.

“Being able to come together as a group, compete and build that relationship with one another helps us want to help each other out when they need our help,” Trico Operations Construction Manager, Jeremy Burnett, said.

Events ranged from an obstacle course to a ‘hurt man rescue.’

“A lot of things like the ‘hurt man rescue’, that’s something we have to qualify in every year,” Barney said. “It’s important to be efficient at it. So if the real-life situation happens where we need to help somebody from the top of a pole, we can.”