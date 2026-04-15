Tucson Electric Power plans proactive shutoffs to prevent wildfires during dangerous weather conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power is taking new steps to prevent wildfires, including the possibility of shutting off power to hundreds of customers under dangerous weather conditions.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, could cut power to nearly 400 customers at a time if weather conditions worsen. Those conditions include low humidity, dry vegetation, high winds and high temperatures.

"This will be a tool of last resort," Joe Barrios said.

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"We’ve always prepared for this, but we’ve stepped up efforts in recent years," Barrios said.

Although TEP put the plan in place in 2025, they have never had to shut power off.

"Under the right conditions, they could be affected by one of these proactive shutoffs," Barrios said.

A look at TEP’s map shows Tanque Verde and homes near Tanque Verde Ranch as among the larger impacted areas.

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"I’m okay with it — I want everyone to be safe," Travis Dowling said.

Dowling worries about losing air conditioning during hot summer days.

"Are they going to put us in a hotel? And I’ve got a lot invested in freezers and refrigerators," Dowling said.

TEP says they do not provide hotel arrangements, but work with the Red Cross and Pima County on possible shelters. The length of a shutoff varies by situation.

Following Tuesday’s small brush fire in the Tanque Verde Wash, Tucson Fire’s James Sieminski says they are ready for potential outages.

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"It’s going to be a pretty significant season like the last few years," Sieminski said.

He urges homeowners to fire-prep around their homes.

"Get rid of dead debris, brush and things of that nature," Sieminski said.

TEP’s sister company, UniSource Energy Services, has a similar plan in Santa Cruz County.

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