Together in prayer: Procession at St. Pius X for Pope Francis, special mass to follow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, has died at 88. He was the Catholic Church’s 266th pope, known for his compassion for the marginalized.

The Vatican says Pope Francis died of a cerebral stroke that put him in a coma, which led to irreversible heart failure.

Following Monday morning’s daily mass at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, the congregation paused outside for a moment of reflection as the church bells rang 88 times, each chime representing a year that Pope Francis has lived.

Pope Francis served as head of the Catholic Church for 12 years, starting in 2013, following Pope Benedict XVI.

Many found out about Pope Francis' passing in the early morning, like Sister Esther Hugues.

“I am sad because he's not with us anymore, but I am happy that he has received God's embrace and he has eternal life now. As a believer, I am happy for him," she said.

Father Dennis Bosse, pastor at Saint Pius X, says he was shocked to hear the news, but wasn’t surprised because of Pope Francis’ recent health issues.

Before his passing, Pope Francis made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday at St. Peter’s Square.

“It just showed the stamina the man had and his love for the church, for the people of God, especially for the immigrants as well as the poor," said Father Dennis.

Father Dennis Bosse shares that he holds on to one of Pope Francis’ teachings.

“Don't wait for people to come to church, but take the church out to others," Father Dennis stated. "I think that's part of our motto. Here we come to worship, but we exit to serve.”

It’s a reminder, he says, to meet people where they are.

On Tuesday, April 22, Saint Pius X will have a special mass for Pope Francis in place of their daily mass at 8:30 a.m. The church is located on the Eastside at 1800 N. Camino Pío Décimo.

The next pope is still to be decided.