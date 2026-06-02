Sabino Canyon to see major renovation with new trails, shade; plans for a visitor center overhaul in the works

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sabino Canyon is preparing for a series of renovations aimed at improving the visitor experience while preserving the natural landscape that has made it one of Southern Arizona's most beloved outdoor destinations.

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Sabino Canyon set for major renovation and upgrades

Coming this fall, the canyon will see more shade structures, updated trails and routes, and new art installations at some of the park's restrooms.

Leonor Quihuis, a lifelong hiker at the canyon, said she welcomes the changes.

"The renovations that they are doing here I think it's awesome and it's great thing that they're going to do that," Quihuis said.

Marc Monroy

At 70 years old, Quihuis has watched the canyon grow in popularity over the decades.

"This place has gotten to be very popular and a lot of people are coming in as I've notice throughout the years," Quihuis said.

Visitor Carla Cox also expressed enthusiasm for the investment.

"I am thrilled if they are going to be investing a lot of dollars. I think nature is so important to communities and to people and to our future," Cox said.

Marc Monroy

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Beyond the fall improvements, a $32 million renovation of the visitor center is also in the works. The Friends of Sabino Canyon organization still needs to raise funds to begin that project in 2028.

Officials hope to fund most of it through the Great American Outdoors Act, which invests in national parks.

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Jim Darling, the president of Friends of Sabino Canyon, described where the design process currently stands.

"It's at 30% design and we will have to go to the 100% design which includes construction specifications to bid the project," Darling said.

Marc Monroy

Cox said she hopes the upgrades are carried out with the environment in mind.

"I hope they leave the nature alone as much as possible and keep it as ecologically friendly as possible," Cox said.

Quihuis, meanwhile, has a wish of her own for the revamped space.

"I'd like a little cafe. It'd be kind of nice place; something they would have something a little bit bigger for refreshments," Quihuis said.