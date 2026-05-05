Stairway project near Sabino Canyon dam set to make hikes safer after two decades

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A stairway project near the dam in Sabino Canyon is about 30 days from completion — a effort two decades in the making that aims to make hiking safer and more enjoyable.

At 79 years old, Darrell Klesh is working to restore a piece of history deep within Sabino Canyon.

"It's sorely needed," Klesh said.

Marc Monroy

The trail's current condition reveals safety hazards for hikers. Klesh said the need for the project has been apparent for some time.

"Since we've been building it, several people have come by to tell us how they've had to crawl down without getting hurt," Klesh said.

Jim Darling with Friends of Sabino Canyon said safety is the top priority as they rebuild the stairs.

"It will be totally safe and very well built," Darling said.

Contractors will take the original pieces from 1930 and re-purpose them to rebuild the staircase that leads into the upper level of the dam.

Marc Monroy

Darling said the rebuilt stairs will also meet modern standards.

"It'll be a little bit wider, and the steps themselves will be kept to the current standards," Darling said.

The $38,000 renovations are made possible by donations, the National Forest Service and NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act).

"The original Sabino Dam and stairway system were constructed in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) to improve access and manage seasonal water flow in the canyon. After nearly 90 years of exposure to flooding, erosion, and heavy public use, the stonework had deteriorated to the point where full restoration was necessary to preserve both visitor safety and the historic character of the site. The reconstruction effort is designed to maintain the CCC-era craftsmanship while ensuring the structure can withstand modern environmental pressures." - Starr Farrell, Coronado National Forest

The recent upgrades in Sabino Canyon — along with many other improvements throughout the park — are drawing back hikers who haven't visited in years.

Diana Navarro first visited Sabino Canyon three years ago and returned because of the extensive renovations at the park.

"I feel like it's a must. It boosts tourism and encourages people to return," Navarro said.

Marc Monroy

Keeping the historical charm of the stairs is also one of the goals during construction.

"This is an example where we had historically, when the steps were here, and this dam is a well known structure in the canyon," Darling said.

"I'm sure it's going to make historical archeologists very happy," Klesh said.