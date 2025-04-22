Parishioners mourn Pope Francis at Eastside church's special mass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catholics around the world are mourning the death of Pope Francis, and today on the Eastside, St. Pius X held a special mass in his honor.

At Tuesday morning’s special mass, Father Dennis Bosse spoke about Pope Francis’ mercy for people, sharing one of his most famous quotes from 2013.

“He said, Who am I to judge? Who am I to judge? The essence of what I’m called to do, what all of us are called to do, is love one another," Father Dennis stated.

Sitting in one of the pews, paying his respects was Richard Goddard. He describes the moment he saw Pope Francis during a pilgrimage with a group of people from St. Pius X.

“We were in the audience when he was presiding," Goddard said. "So, it’s very special to me to be at his funeral now, because he had a big impact on us.”

Another parishioner, Mary Reed, shares what touched her most about Pope Francis’ leadership.

“Well, he just was so authentic and present to the people around him," Reed described.

As she mourns, Reed says she will wait for the white smoke at the Vatican, signaling the election of a new pope.

“I will probably be watching the whole next couple of weeks, you know, to find a new pope that will be, I hope, a people's pope as well," said Reed.

The Vatican says Pope Francis’ funeral is this Saturday in St. Peter’s Square.