Tucson Catholics mourn the death---and celebrate the life of Pope Francis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local Catholics went from the joy of Easter to grief—-when they learned Monday morning that Pope Francis had died.

Saint Augustine Cathedral is the heart of the local Catholic diocese. Tucson Catholics went to a special mass share their hearts about the death of Pope Francis.

Bishop Gerald Kicanas led the procession into Saint Augustine Cathedral. There, hundreds of Catholics gathered for a special mass to remember Pope Francis faith and service.

Bishop Kicanis says Pope Francis probably knew he was dying but he went against his doctors advice to join the people he loved for Easter celebrations of Christ’s resurrection. The Bishop says people in Southern Arizona felt Pope Francis was someone they knew—who knew them.

“They felt close to him. He was their father. He was someone who they knew understood their struggles, because when you listen to him, that's what he was about. He knew what we were struggling with. He cared about our struggles, and he wanted us to try to build a world of justice and peace.”

Bishop Kicanas says he met the Pope about five times and was always impressed by his humility and sense of humor.

Fiorela Ramirez Miranda says she felt driven to attend the service to show her love and support. She says was able to see the Pope up close when she made a pilgrimage to the 2023 World Youth Day in Portugal.

“And I was fortunately able to see him probably a foot away. So it means a lot, and just being in mass and just remembering that moment, because that moment brings a lot of joy and happiness. And now it's a little bit of sadness, but it's a lot of hope.”

She remembers the Pope telling young people to pursue their faith and not be afraid to live it out day to day.

Catholics tell us as they mourn, they look ahead and hope for a new leader with the qualities that helped them feel so close to Pope Francis.