TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson entertainment center Golf N' Stuff celebrates its 50th anniversary with families and the community

Golf N' Stuff, a family favorite business on Tucson's east side, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The business first opened in 1976 and has been a popular hangout for teens, families, and people of all ages since the 1970s. Generations of families have visited the center for its mini golf, bumper boats, laser tag, arcade, and go-karts.

The community gathered at the golf course to celebrate 50 years of fun. Along with the anniversary celebration, Golf N' Stuff regularly hosts events like birthday parties and community events.

Carrie Frish used to come to Golf N' Stuff as a kid, and loves that she can now bring her own kids to experience all the fun.

"It's nice that everything has stayed the same from the golf course to the bumper cars, to the arcade. It holds so many memories," Frish said. "It's nice to have a place to come back to Tucson to visit with my own kids."

Read More Here : Golf N' Stuff celebrates half a century of fun on Tucson's Eastside