Founder's daughter shares mixed emotions as Pima Council on Aging sells its longtime Tucson building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Council on Aging has sold its longtime building on Broadway to Precious Metals Refinery, moving operations to a new facility to focus on community outreach rather than maintaining multiple properties.

The building, purchased in 2002 from Vantage West Credit Union, served older adults for 24 years. The sale, which occurred last week, will finalize on May 4 for $1.6M.

The chief operating officer told KGUN 9 the organization would rather be out in the community than maintain two buildings.

KGUN

However, the sale brings mixed emotions for the family of the organization's founder, Marian Lupu. Her daughter, Soleste Lupu, said she was not happy about the sale.

"It's not just a building, it's a legacy of service. It's a commitment and a heart to care for our seniors," Lupu said.

Marian Lupu was born in Chicago during the Great Depression and moved to Tucson in the 1960s. Soon after, she started the non-profit, which became a pioneer in programs like Meals on Wheels.

PCOA

"My mom's quest was really about that we need to care for the younger and the elder," Lupu said.

"I know she went through great amount of work and capital to purchase that building," Lupu said.

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