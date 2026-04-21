Pima Council on Aging consolidates operations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Council on Aging is closing its longtime headquarters on Broadway just west of Camino Seco.

The organization is selling the Marian Lupu Center, named after its founder, and consolidating operations at the Katie Dusenberry Center on Country Club, near Reid Park,

Chief Operating Officer Debbie Rich says the Council on Aging needed to be out in the community, more than it needed two buildings.

“Our team needs to be out where older adults are in their neighborhoods, and to be able to answer their questions and serve them where they are, having two buildings really was just a huge expense that we could take one of them and re invest the funds back into community work.”

Rich says the Pima Council on Aging is facing tight budgets just as many organizations are these days, but there is no urgent budget crisis driving the building sale.

She says consolidating senior services in the building on Country Club should be fairly easy because the building on Broadway has been mostly for administration ever since the COVID pandemic.

