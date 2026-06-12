Eastside neighbors demand answers over Tanque Verde Road construction delays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eastside neighbors are pushing back against months of construction delays on Tanque Verde Road, meeting with developer MC Companies to demand answers and a firm end date.

MC Companies has been given one more 40-day deadline before their permits expire, extending to the end of July, to complete the project. The company says it plans to finish by June 30.

The construction is part of a sewer expansion for the Mason Ranch Apartments being built nearby. MC Companies received permits from the City of Tucson and Pima County to close sections of the road for construction through January 30, but has faced repeated delays since then.

Neighbors Chip and Gay Jarvis said the prolonged disruption has taken a real toll on the community.

"It doesn't seem to me like there's been any sense of urgency, but it's urgent to us. We're the ones affected by it," Chip Jarvis said.

MC Companies President Ross McAllister said unexpected underground infrastructure has been a major factor in the slowdowns.

"We've experienced extreme delays, including unmarked gas lines and unmarked water lines," McAllister said. "We can't open the project until we have a sewer, obviously. And we still have lots of work to do once the off-site sewer is completed."

The delays have contributed to heavy traffic and crashes in the area. On May 5th, construction crews struck a gas line, forcing a full road closure during rush hour and sending drivers on a lengthy detour east to Houghton Road.

"We had a day when they broke the gas line, and that was closed completely. "It was like a miles-long detour. It's just crazy," Gay Jarvis said.

Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Cunningham, who hosted the meeting between MC companies and the neighborhood, said the situation has been unacceptable for his constituents.

"I mean, this whole thing has been basically one disaster after another. So I just want them to get done and get off the road," Cunningham said.

Now that the developers have given a tentative date for the construction to end, they say it shouldn't be too long before this bump in the road is cleared.