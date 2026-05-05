Southwest Gas responds to Eastside natural gas line break on Tanque Verde Rd.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southwest Gas crews have responded to a natural gas line break on the Eastside at 8355 E. Tanque Verde Road after a third party working in the area struck the line, the company said. Crews are on scene working with first responders to secure the area and begin repairs. Tucson Police said in statement to KGUN that both directions are closed between Woodland and the 8400 Block of E. Tanque Verde.

"The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is our top priority," Southwest Gas said in a statement to KGUN, adding that teams are taking steps to ensure the area is safe and to start restoration work. The company thanked the public for their patience while crews work safely to secure the scene.

Southwest Gas reminded residents that signs of a natural gas leak include a distinct sulfur-like odor (similar to rotten eggs), an unusual hissing or roaring sound from the ground or appliances, or visible signs such as blowing dirt, bubbling water or discolored vegetation near gas infrastructure or pipeline markers.

If you see, hear or smell any signs of a gas leak, leave the area immediately and call 911 and Southwest Gas at 1-877-860-6020. More information on natural gas safety and leak detection is available at swgas.com/safety.