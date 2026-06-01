Willcox uses grant funding to build new downtown walking path

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Willcox is working to make its downtown more walkable, using grant funding to build a new multi-use path that connects parks, schools and neighborhoods across the community.

The purpose of the downtown revitalization project is to create new paths while also using alleyways to form a functional multi-use trail.

City Manager Caleb Blaschke said walk-ability is a challenge many rural communities face.

"In lots of rural communities, you don't have sidewalk, and so most people, they either walk in the road or they don't walk at all," he said.

Blaschke said the project addresses more than just transportation.

"It also connects our parks to our schools, to our community, so now our whole community is really connected by this walking path," he said.

The project also aims to help address obesity concerns in the city.

"We've been able now to put in a walking trail across our community that's safe for our residents, that parents and seniors and families and individuals will feel safe on," Blaschke said.

The project is roughly eight years in the making and will cost nearly $1 million to complete. Blaschke said funding has been the primary obstacle for the rural community.

"This has kind of been in the works for eight years. What's really been the delay? Definitely funding. It's always funding in rural communities. We just don't have the tax base," Blaschke said.

The city is relying on grant funding to cover the costs, including a roughly $500,000 grant from the Governor's Office. However, more funding is still needed.

"We're very gracious for the grant we received, but we're still short about $400,000 so we're going to go in for another round of funding to finish the rest of the downtown portion," Blaschke said.

The new multi-use path on Wood Street has been built from scratch. The city completed most of the work but will be looking for a contractor to handle paving.

"That's going to be the biggest part of the project," Blaschke said.

The downtown alleyways are the next phase of the project, with Blaschke envisioning the space as a community gathering area.

"It's going to be a really cool area during Christmas times and wine festivals and Rex Allen days," Blaschke said.

Paving of the new path is expected to be finished in the fall.

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