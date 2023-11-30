Two Cochise County Supervisors indicted on felony charges of election interference

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two Cochise County supervisors are facing felony charges that claim they conspired to interfere with the election in November of last year.

Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd are under indictment on charges that they conspired to interfere with last year’s election by delaying the official approval required the certify the election.

In the run-up to the election there was a series of contentious Cochise supervisors meetings where election skeptics suspicious about voting machines, argued for a hand count of ballots.

Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby were sympathetic. Against the advice of their own County Attorney, they made several attempts to have either a full or partial hand count and ran past the state deadline to certify the election results.

Finally, a judge ordered them to hold an immediate emergency meeting, and certify the results.

Tom Crosby simply skipped that certification meeting. Peggy Judd did vote to certify the results, but after the deadline. Her vote, along with the vote of Supervisor Ann English were enough to allow the election results to go forward.

Supervisor English was not allied with Crosby and Judd in their skepticism of the election.

This case is actually indicted in Maricopa County because it’s regarded as an offense against the state's election system, and the seat of state government is in Maricopa County.

Crosby and Judd will not have to turn themselves in for formal booking. They are required to be in Maricopa Superior Court late next month.

