Grand Jury indictment for Cochise Co. Supervisors on counts of conspiracy, election interference

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two Cochise County Supervisors have been indicted by a State of Arizona Grand Jury for their role in postponing the certification of 2022 election results.

The board voted in November of 2022 to delay election certification prior to the canvas deadline. Two of the three supervisors on the board, Tom Crosby (D1) and Peggy Judd (D3), voted in favor of the postponement.

Crosby and Judd are now facing two felony offenses, for interfering with an election officer and for conspiracy, according to the indictment.

READ INDICTMENT:



Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced in early November of this year she would be investigating Crosby and Judd.

“The repeated attempts to undermine our democracy are unacceptable,” Mayes said in a press release sent out Wednesday. “I took an oath to uphold the rule of law, and my office will continue to enforce Arizona’s elections laws and support our election officials as they carry out the duties and responsibilities of their offices.”

The indictment alleges both Crosby and Judd "knowingly interfered" with the vote canvas "within the time period required by law."

