Cochise Co. urged to hand count ballots

The midterm elections are a little over three weeks away —-and some Cochise County Supervisors were thinking of adding a hand count of all the ballots in time for that election.

Suspicions about whether the last election was honest just will not go away, so there’s been a movement to add a hand count to the electronic count Cochise, and most counties have been using.

Cochise County Supervisors had a full audience and a long list of speakers eager to weigh in on whether a hand count of ballots will improve confidence in the vote or sabotage a smooth election.

Out of 22 speakers, we counted 13 for the hand count and nine opposed. Joseph Patterson told Supervisors they don’t want to throw out electronic ballot counts, they just want to add a hundred percent hand count as what they call a confidence builder.

“If it can be done, we should do it—for everybody here. It’s peace. We’re divided, folks. And it doesn’t have to be. We’re neighbors.”

But hand count opponents say if the Cochise County system is suspect, what does that say about the last election where Republicans carried almost every race? They see a last-minute call for a hand count as an effort to cast doubt on the election results.

Kate Scott said, “So, why engage with the hand count votes with the election only a few weeks away? To me, it sends out shock waves to question processes that have worked flawlessly for the 24 years I’ve lived here. I feel it only foments fear and distrust.”

In an afternoon study session to explore actually enacting a hand count, assistant county attorney Christine Roberts told the board that state law simply does not give County Supervisors authority to order a hundred percent hand count unless state lawmakers specifically allow it.

The issue stalled. Supervisor Peggy Judd, who attended by phone, may ask for an agenda item to request an opinion from the state Attorney General on whether Supervisors can require a hand count in the future.

Supervisor Tom Crosby says he believes previous Cochise County elections were honest but he’d still like to have a hand count.

"It can be done in the future I think there’s no reason why there can't be a hand count in my opinion. So it’s just got to go through the food chain and get that confirmed.”