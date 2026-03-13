Tombstone's Wild West Days celebrates veterans, America's 250th birthday

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tombstone is hosting its 18th annual Wild West Days this weekend, honoring military veterans while celebrating the nation's 250th birthday.

The event, organized by the Marine Corps League Wild West Detachment based in Tombstone, doubles as a fundraiser with all proceeds going back to the local community.

"It's a big, big birthday party, but yet, we're also recognizing our veterans. Arizona's full of veterans, and we we love every service, man as they come through or woman," Wendy LaBute said.

LaBute, the Commando of the Marine Corps League Wild West Detachment, said the timing of this year's event made the celebration especially meaningful.

"This year with the prices of groceries and everything, it's nice to donate all of our proceeds go to our local area and our local community. So we are going to make a lot of people quite happy here," LaBute said.

The event is also a significant economic driver for Tombstone, a city of just 1,300 residents that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

"We only get budgeted for 1300 people by the state, so with the half a million visitors that do come here a year, we depend on that sales tax, and we depend on that bed tax to keep us thriving and moving forward," Charissa Presti said.

Presti serves as city clerk for the City of Tombstone.

The weekend kicked off with the opening of the Road to 250 Traveling Museum, which will remain parked in Tombstone through Saturday night. Attention is now shifting to Saturday's parade, which carries a patriotic theme. The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will make its way down historic Allen Street.

"We appreciate everybody who comes out. We love everybody who comes here to Tombstone to support veterans and support us," LaBute said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----