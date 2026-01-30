Tombstone Film Festival draws international filmmakers to Arizona

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tombstone Film Festival returns for its fourth year this weekend, drawing international filmmakers to the historic Arizona town known for its Wild West heritage. The festival, held at the iconic Schieffelin Hall, continues to grow in popularity among both creators and audiences.

This year, approximately 40 films were submitted to the competition, with 12 selected for screening during the festival. The event showcases a diverse range of filmmaking talent, including local productions that highlight the community's creative spirit.

"The Film Festival has been gaining in popularity over the last four years," said Tammie Jo Wilkins, Chief of the Tombstone Vigilantes.

One notable entry is "20 years for $20," created by a group of local friends who are regular fixtures in the Tombstone community.

"These people that were involved in this film are here all the time. So it's really cool. Yeah, it is. It's really cool to see," Wilkins said.

The festival brings more than just filmmakers to town, with increased tourism expected throughout the weekend. Visitors get the opportunity to experience the location where significant Western history unfolded.

"So they get to be a part of where history was made. And I think that that's been a huge selling point for the Tombstone Film Festival," Wilkins said.

A new addition to this year's festival is a pitch competition taking place on Sunday. One screenwriter will receive $20,000 to support the production of their movie project.

"Having different things, actually, I want to say targeted in some of these features or these shorts. It's huge, because you get to see everybody's take and everybody's different, creativity, it's a lot of fun," Wilkins said.

All profits from the event will benefit the Tombstone Vigilantes, a 78-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the historic town.

"The Vigilantes help keep the old west alive, and we sell the dream," Wilkins said.

Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN) Tombstone Film Festival draws international filmmakers to Arizona

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

