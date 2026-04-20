SVUSD recommending closure of third school during Tuesday's board meeting

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Superintendent Terri Romo is making a recommendation on behalf of Sierra Vista Unified School District to close an elementary school. She's making the recommendation at Tuesday night's governing board meeting.

This is the third school the district is recommending for closure since last fall. The governing board already approved the closure of Bella Vista Elementary School. The governing board will vote on whether or not to close Joyce Clark Middle School during Tuesday's meeting — after Romo's presentation.

The closure recommendations are because of the continuing decline in enrollment across the district. I reached out to SVUSD, and as of Monday morning, they say they haven't decided on which elementary school is being recommended to close.

The governing board is Tuesday, at 6 p.m. in the Rothery Conference room, 3305 E. Fry Blvd.

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