Sierra Vista school district plans to consolidate elementary schools due to budget constraints

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Unified School District is moving forward with plans to consolidate two elementary schools as part of cost-cutting measures needed to address a $600,000 budget shortfall caused by declining enrollment over the past decade.

Interim Superintendent Terri Romo is recommending that Bella Vista Elementary School, which has the lowest enrollment among the district's elementary schools, be consolidated with Pueblo del Sol Elementary School beginning next school year.

"It is emotional. It is not easy on anyone," Romo said.

The consolidation is part of the district's effort to maintain fiscal responsibility amid financial pressures.

"This is not a decision anyone ever wants to make or have to make. It is time. We owe it to our taxpayers to be fiscally responsible with the funds that we are provided, and this is just one step in that process," Romo said.

She chose Pueblo del Sol for the consolidation because it has the most available space, allowing all of Bella Vista's students and teachers to move together as a cohesive group.

"The building that we're in is not what makes a school. What makes the school are the people and like the kids and the staff. That's what makes a school," Romo said.

While families will have the option to transfer their children to other schools within the district that may be closer to their homes, the district plans to provide transportation for all Bella Vista students to and from Pueblo del Sol.

"We know a lot of families already choose to take their kids to school rather than rely on our busing system," Romo said.

The district is also considering selling or leasing its administrative office property to the city of Sierra Vista, a move that would generate more revenue than consolidating a second school.

"It's been pretty well known that our city, they're a great partner with the school district, but they've been, they've been very interested in this property," Romo said.

The district will host a public town hall meeting on Wednesday to discuss the consolidation plans. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Rothery Center Conference Room.

"We're not trying to hide anything, we're just we're trying to get back in a financial a good place," Romo said.

She is hoping the school board votes on the proposal at its Nov. 18 meeting, and has asked that they make a decision before the district's winter break.

“People just want to know so that they can plan, and so that's why I just told them, there's a lot of decisions that can't be made or moved forward on until that decision is made,” Romo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

