Structure fire turned wildfire leads to evacuations in Whetstone

Update: 10:33 p.m.

The Cochise County Sheriff's department issued a "Set" warning for a larger area of Whetstone.

They said the area south of Highway 82 at N. Sanders Road to East Blackberry Lane and East to North Sleepy Hollow Road should prepare to evacuate.

A "Set" warning means there is significant danger in an area and residents should be prepared to evacuate.

This is in addition to the evacuation order at Bowers Road to Calle En Cielo and Sanders south to Fordney.

Updated: 10:15 p.m.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders in Whetstone after a structure fire turned into a wildfire, Monday night.

In a Facebook post, CCSO said about 30 homes near Bowers Road to Calle En Cielo and Sanders south to Fordney should evacuate now.

The Whetstone fire department says evacuations are expected to last overnight. They said the Red Cross is working with Cochise County emergency management to get a shelter up, but there is no location at this time.

CCSO said one of the evacuated families is being put up for the night by the Sheriff's Assist Team Program.

The Whetstone department says the wildfire started with a structure near Sanders and Bowers Road.

The Whetstone Fire Department says three people were hurt in the fire. Two people suffered smoke inhalation and one person was flown to Banner with burns.

CCSO said several fire agencies are on their way to offer support, including the Arivaipa Hotshots from Prescott and the Tucson Fire Department. The Cochise County Sheriff's Department said they have enough man power to attack the fire from the east and west.

CCSO is asking people to avoid the area and said the road will be closed to all traffic.

Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates as this story develops.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

