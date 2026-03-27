Sierra Vista Unified School District considers closing Joyce Clark Middle School due to low enrollment

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Superintendent Terri Romo formally made her recommendation to close the school to the governing board during a work session on Thursday night.

"I understand the passion and the possible heartbreak that comes with even considering closure of another school campus in SVUSD, these are places filled with memories and meaning, and I want you to know that I feel that weight as well," Romo said.

Romo cited declining enrollment at Joyce Clark Middle School and across the district as the reason for the closure. She told the board that there are currently 220 students enrolled at the middle school for next year. Romo says they have to make plans for next year based off students who have already been enrolled for next year, because waiting until the summer is too late.

"If we can at least get it to where we're not losing students and we can maintain then we don't have the big budget cut to make," Romo said.

Part of her recommendation includes making all of the district’s elementary schools kindergarten through seventh grade for the next school year— with the potential of the school going to K through 8 the following year.

"I'm very excited about the potential for going back to K-8 just because I think children should be allowed to stay children," Board Member Steve Conroy said.

The second part of Romo’s recommendation addresses current seventh graders. She is waiting for feedback from families and students on whether they would prefer to go to Buena High School or complete eighth grade at the Joyce Clark Middle School building while being part of Town and Country Elementary School.

Emma Wachtel, a seventh grader at Joyce Clark Middle School, said leaving elementary school has made her like school.

"I think we should go to Buena so we can prepare ourselves to be ready for high school," Wachtel said.

"When I went to middle school, I was scared, but then I started liking it. I love it now. I think that we should all vote for the Buena not to elementary school, because I do not want to sit in one classroom again and just being bored," Wachtel said.

The district will have a town hall on April 6 at the Rothery Center to hear from the community and answer any questions. That will start a 5:30 p.m. The governing board will make the final decision whether or not to close the school and the K through 8 model. That vote will take place at the April 21st meeting.

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