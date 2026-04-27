Sierra Vista restaurant owner navigates rising food costs and inflation to keep healthy menu affordable

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Food prices in March were 2.7% higher than March of last year, according to the USDA, affecting consumers and small business owners.

In Sierra Vista, Rudy Baer opened Cactus Kitchen— at 999 E Fry Blvd, Suite 106, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635— to bring healthier alternatives to the area. He said paying for groceries is his highest bill.

"We make everything from scratch here, and even the sauces are made from scratch, and we try to keep it as organic and as natural as possible," Baer said.

Prices for fresh and organic produce were already high when the restaurant opened last fall, but costs have gone up since then.

"It's a challenge, especially as a new business owner, to keep up with the food costs. Like one pound of Roma tomatoes at a organic store is $5.50 a pound, and that's extremely high compared to going down to the grocery store and getting some non-organic," Baer said.

Baer, offering sandwiches, salads, smoothies, and other recipes he comes up with. He says he's changing his menu to serve what people like while offering what is affordable for him and his customers.

"I'm trying to keep the menu low, but still healthy and still be competitive somehow, without shooting myself in the foot," Baer said.

Being a small business owner requires flexibility, especially with the price of gas rising and the inflation rate up to 3.3% over the last year, according to the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.

"It's up and down. Like, I think, like a couple weeks ago it wasn't even worth having the lights on. And then even, like yesterday, was skeptical," Baer said.

Despite the challenges, Baer is committed to growing the business.

"I have my heart's into this place. So if I have to work here for free for two years, I'll work here for free for two years, and that's where my heart's at," Baer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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