Sierra Vista nonprofit bookstore needs $40,000 to keep doors open

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library bookstore needs to raise $40,000 in a little over two months to keep its doors open.

The 53-year-old nonprofit is struggling financially as reading habits shift toward audiobooks and technology.

"If you had to close the doors, it'd be permanent," ChanQuetta Robertson said.

Robertson, executive director of the nonprofit, said the fight to keep the store open is for the community.

"The fight to keep it open is more for the community and the people who love this place, need this place and want this place," Robertson said.

The last time I visited the bookstore was two years ago when they first moved into their current space. Since I spoke with Robertson last year, the nonprofit moved forward with online sales, shipping books around the world.

"We were never making a profit that could sustain us in any business model. We went in just because people aren't looking to have that, that actual tangible book in their hands anymore," Robertson said.

A software issue set the nonprofit back months.

"What kind of derailed us was we were using a particular software that company did not go out of business, but they discontinued the listing software and everything we were using," Robertson said.

The setback is why the bookstore needs to raise $40,000.

"That $40,000 is a stop gap, but it is a stop gap to get us into the market that is still in the business of pushing physical books around the world," Robertson said.

In addition to money, the bookstore needs people.

"We have awesome items here in the store. We just need more time and more volunteers to get that stuff pumped out into the marketplaces," Robertson said.

Being open for 53 years keeps Robertson hopeful that there are more chapters ahead.

"I don't know if it's me being just optimistic, but I don't see this community allowing this resource to just disappear," Robertson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----