Sierra Vista ends contract with Flock

The City of Sierra Vista is no longer contracted with Flock, for license plate readers. City officials say the contract was officially terminated on April 2, 2026.

The cancellation of the contract comes after the city council directed staff to end the contract during a work session on Feb. 24. At that time, it was stated the city had to give Flock a 30-day notice to cancel.

The city entered into a contract using grant funds to purchase 16 license plate readers for the police department. During the work session, community members raised concerns about Flock owning the rights to the photos captured and potentially selling the data to other entities. People, including Cochise County Board of Supervisors Frank Antenori, expressed concern about Flock's use of Artificial Intelligence.

The city is looking at a different vendor for the license plate readers, as the council and police chief see the tools as being helpful for law enforcement. The city would use the grant money they received to pay for the license plate readers.

City officials say the cameras are still up and will be until Flock removes them. They aren't operational.

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