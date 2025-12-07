Sierra Vista celebrates 66th annual Christmas in the Sky Islands Parade

The lights are shining a little brighter in Sierra Vista as the community gathered for the 66th annual Christmas in the Sky Islands Parade, bringing festive cheer to families throughout the area.

People lined the streets as children smiled from ear to ear, watching the colorful floats drive by. The massive community event showcased the dedication of local organizations who spent hours perfecting their holiday displays.

Hours before the parade began, KGUN 9 got the chance to talk to participants who put the finishing touches on their festive floats. The excitement was contagious as groups prepared for the evening's festivities.

"Our theme is up on the shelf, so it's kind of like a shelf," said a member of the Desert Thunder Gymnastics Team, describing their float decorated with garlands, stockings, and presents wrapped around a tree.

The Buena High School Film TV team brought their own creative flair with a Western-themed float featuring a saloon, lights, and cameras that broadcast live footage on mounted TVs.

"We have our float all set up. The theme is Western, so we have a little saloon," a student explained. "We have our lights, and we have mics. This is what we do, basically."

Even KGUN 9 joined the festivities with our own floats, as part of the more than 70 floats participating in the parade.

When the floats finally pulled onto the streets of Sierra Vista, people lined up for miles, braving the cold to see the spectacular displays. KGUN 9 staff members walked alongside our float, passing out candy and spreading holiday cheer to excited children.

The candy was sweet, but the holiday spirit was even sweeter in Sierra Vista.

----

