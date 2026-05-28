Sierra Vista breaks ground on Henry Jones Legacy Park

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista is moving dirt on its newest park, honoring a Buffalo Soldier while continuing the city's West End revitalization project.

The lot on the corner of Fab Avenue and Fry Boulevard is being transformed into Henry Jones Legacy Park. The $313,000 project is funded entirely by grant money.

Community Development Director Matt McLachlan said the project rose to the top of the city's priority list after a community-driven review process.

"The neighborhood commission reviewed and ranked community development funding applications, and this project, Henry Jones Legacy Park, was number one," McLachlan said.

Henry Jones was a member of the 10th Cavalry, a unit of the Buffalo Soldiers. Demetria Warren, president of the Southwest Association of the Buffalo Soldiers, said the park is a meaningful tribute.

"Henry Jones was more than a soldier, he was a Buffalo Soldier, a member of the 10th Cavalry, a man who was dedicated to his life to protecting our nation," Warren said.

Warren said she first learned of the park's naming when the city council approved it, and watching the project move forward has been emotional.

"Have kids to learn the courage and commitment and the perseverance, and they are under his umbrella. It just makes me so proud," Warren said.

After hearing from the community, the city decided to make the north side of the property a pocket park. Laura Wilson, director of Parks, Recreation and Library Services for the city of Sierra Vista, said the location is a natural fit.

"Parks bring life, they bring people, and it just seemed like a fitting space for for a park in this area," Wilson said.

Construction is already underway at the site, with work including the addition of parking and sidewalks. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

For Warren, the milestone carries deep meaning.

"It's the legacy being come to life," Warren said. “When we have our history that we can visibly see and know that is true, then the young people coming up can have the image of greatness and that they can identify with it and that they can continue to grab those heroes, heroes, and say I want to grow up and be strong.”

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