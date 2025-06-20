City of Sierra Vista honors Buffalo Soldiers by naming new park after Henry Jones

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week, the City of Sierra Vista City Council voted to name their new park, located on Fab Avenue, the Henry Jones Legacy Park. This is the first city park to be named after a Buffalo Soldier.

Henry Jones came to southeastern Arizona as a Buffalo Soldier, serving in the U.S. Army. He continued to help the community after he retired.

"He was retired, (but) he was still a soldier," said the president of the Southwest Association of the Buffalo Soldiers, Demetria Warren. "A buffalo soldier, and he (would) walk around and look out for the community, and that's what everybody should do, look out for the community.”

She says, in the mid-1950s, he’d spend his nights riding his horse while patrolling the area to keep people safe. He did this without being asked or paid— until the local businesses started giving him money.

"The buffalo soldier history is true," Warren said. "This is a true story. A lot of people don't recognize that they were actually one of honorable people you could ever find.”

Remembering the history and the impact he had on the community is why his granddaughter, Marta Messmer, wanted the park named after him.

"He (was) a very humble man," she said. "So...he was never, never wanted that recognition, but for my family and everybody, it's just a great honor that we could do that.”

Messmer says she, her family, and the historical society have worked on this process for nearly 2 years.

"I don't think anybody ever plans or thinks about that, but you know, it's always great when you can honor people that way,” she said. “It was important for me and my family, to honor him, not only because he's our grandfather, but because what he has done for the community.”

The park is in the early stages of being designed, but Messmer hopes including a statue of Jones and his horse will be considered.

