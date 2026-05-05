Proposed budget eliminates the Arizona Commission on the Arts' budget, which supports nonprofits, artists

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Central School Project in Bisbee showcases art from local artists, but the nonprofit and some of the artists it supports may lose grant funding if the state's proposed budget is approved.

The proposed state budget for next fiscal year eliminates the Arizona Commission on the Arts' $2 million budget — money that currently goes to nonprofits and artists across the state. The budget has passed both the House and Senate and is now on the governor's desk.

Laurie McKenna, executive director of the Central School Project, said the organization already plans for the possibility of losing state support.

"We have to have almost like a plan A and a plan B. When I write a budget, I'm always looking, thinking, well, perhaps the state's not going to come through this year," McKenna said.

The Central School Project receives tens of thousands of dollars each year from the ACA. Allowing them to offer studio space to artists at a low cost and offer free events and classes to the community.

"We can exist without the ACA, but it would just change the whole picture," McKenna said.

Artist Fernando Serrano has been working out of the school for years. He used an Artist Opportunity Grant from the ACA to create Border Loomers, free bilingual workshops on weaving for the community.

"That grant meant the start of a community project. That was a dream, and that grant really helped me turn it into reality," Serrano said.

For Serrano, the mission behind his work is rooted in access.

"To make art for everybody, and that like everybody should have access to it, and that's where, to me, is that's the most gratifying when you can share," Serrano said.

He continues to bring that vision to life through his workshops.

"That's where I just got bigger yarn, so we're spending an hour," Serrano said.

"Making more with less. For me, that's what art is," Serrano said.

I spoke with Serrano and McKenna at the Central School Project in Bisbee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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