Produce Prescription Program connects community with healthy food at low to no cost

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eating healthy has been proven to help overall health, but some people don't have the access nor the funds to purchase fresh produce. Lack of accessibility in Benson is why Benson Hospital teamed up with The Local Co-Op, out of McNeal, to start a produce prescription program.

“As the farmers, we're kind of the new pharmacists. We are food pharmacists," said John Benedict, CEO for The Local Co-Op. "It just seems like a supernatural fit and natural partnership, and especially with some of the cuts we saw to snap and the Medicaid, this is that intersection of community health and food.”

The 90-day pilot program launched on Monday. Twenty patients from Benson Hospital are receiving free fruits and vegetables to see if it has an effect on their diet-related ailments, like diabetes, high blood pressure, and high blood sugar.

“For two straight community health needs assessments, the people of Benson have put down that access to healthy foods and chronic diseases, obesity, diabetes, that's one of their top concerns. So this was sort of a no brainer for us," said Jason Zibart, executive director for Community Health. "The biggest thing is, we just want people to be healthy, and we want them to have access to the resources that can get them from where they are today to a healthier state. We want them to live their best lives.”

Hospital staff are tracking blood sugar, blood pressure, and other factors that cause diabetes and chronic health conditions. While the co-op is tracking what a person buys to see if there's a correlation in certain foods helping over others. Participants are given a card and the number on the card is the only identifying indicator the co-op has.

“Because we do have limited produce and funding, we want to start with people who are already either at risk or suffering from a diet-related ailments.” Benedict said.

All of the produce is grown in Cochise County.

“When you see things like Type 2 diabetes that seem to be mostly related to diet, this is a home run for the farmers," Benedict said. "We come in and immediately make a difference. I think typically, we see health as being something that's the responsibility of the government, the responsibility of the hospitals, but we believe, as community members, it's all of our responsibilities.”

After the 90 days, the team will look at the data they collect to see if the program is worth continuing. Zibart says the hospital are covering the costs for the tests and hours the staff are helping with this program because they see this as a community outreach effort. If they deem this successful, they'll have to find funding.

“It's sort of a game of going back to grant funders and saying, ;hey, we did this really fun project and collected some really important data. Would you like to see if we could do this on a larger scale?'.

“If we can just get healthy food to people early on in their lives and start those patterns, maybe we can keep them from needing care down the road somewhere.”

The Cochise Mobile Market, run by The Local Co-Op, brings the produce to the hospital. Members of the community, who are not part of the Produce Prescription Program, can purchase from the market. They will be parked at Benson Hospital every Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For those interested in the Produce Prescription Program, contact a health care provider or The Local Co-Op.

