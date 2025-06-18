Co-op in McNeal offers fresh, locally grown produce in an area considered a food desert

MCNEAL, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, The Local Co-op in McNeal celebrated its second anniversary. It's the only spot in McNeal for people to purchase fresh produce, despite being an area with local farms and ranches.

“At the end of the day, I'm growing food for people; and so it's kind of discouraging when you have the food, but you can't get it to the people," Julian Gonzalez, the owner-operator of Bonita Valley Farm and Ranch, said. "That's one of the major things that we struggle with down here."

John Benedict, a local farmer in McNeal, came up with the idea of a brick-and-mortar food co-op, so both locals and farmers could benefit.

"There's no grocery stores, but all these farms. It just seemed very obvious to get out here, cooperate with the other farmers to create our own brick-and-mortar shopping experience,” he said.

He worked with local farmers to start the co-op after talking with them at a local farmer's market. They realized that for the amount of money they were spending to go to markets, they could rent a space in McNeal.

"Agriculture really is the background of our community, so it only seems natural kind of rally around this love of growing and healthy food,” Benedict said.

They provide an option for fresh produce and other products to a community where the closest grocery store is 20 miles away.

"This is some good food in a food desert, and the quality of food here, and the fresh availability is just incredible,” said Janet Reynolds, a repeat customer.

In addition to their store in McNeal, the co-op has a bus they use for a mobile market. This allows them to take produce to communities across Cochise County — many of which are in food deserts.

"This is all done from a position of serving the community and building relationships with each other, and extending that goodwill in such a way that we're supporting each other,” Reynolds said.

They are currently partnering with Cochise County's health department and the University of Arizona's Cooperative Extension for the mobile market. On Friday, June 20, they will be at the Warrior Healing Center in Sierra Vista from 8 a.m. to noon. On June 27, they will be at Palominas Elementary School from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. For a full schedule contact The Local Co-Op, (520) 261-2255.

They also have a Farm Box program that allows people to pay to get a box of produce every week. Benedict says they are trying to come up with ways to make fresh, healthy food accessible to as many people as possible.

But they aren't just helping to feed the community; they're also growing the local economy.

"My money is going directly to the farmer, and the food is the freshest, cleanest food you can get. It's just so delicious,” Reynolds said.

The 20 farmers and ranchers who sell through the co-op benefit from the co-op because they have a place to sell consistently. Gonzalez says the community support is what's keeping the business alive.

"There's a thirst for it, and this drives (it) because of the local people,” he said.

The connection between the customer and the farmers is what keeps Reynolds coming back.

“I get to know the farmers. I get to know the people that run the co-op here, and we develop a relationship with one another. So it is a human-scale endeavor," she said.

Benedict's goal of making the food accessible, includes accepting food assistance programs like SNAP and WIC. However, with food assistance programs potentially being cut, so will their funding. His response: finding other ways to grow.

"We’re trying to find other funding mechanisms to keep being able to do our food access work," Benedict said. "We kind of see small AG as being the real driver to rural development coming to Cochise County.”

The store, located at 9108 US-191, in McNeal. It is open Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

