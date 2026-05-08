Microburst rips off half of Whetstone family's roof

WHETSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — A microburst that moved through the Whetstone area Thursday night tore off more than 50% of a family's roof, sending it into their backyard and knocking out power to the area.

Dwight and Rhonda Hull said they could hear the storm damaging their home but could only see what was happening by flashlight after the power went out.

"We're able to see still our roof getting pulled off the house. We can see it falling," Dwight Hull said.

The couple said debris continued to fall from the roof after the storm passed, forcing them to keep their distance.

"Things were still falling off the roof, so I had to kind of stay back. But all this, the branches, everything was just laying over the bird bath," Hull said.

The damage left the family shaken.

"Very disheartening. I mean, you have a home, you try to take care of it, you try to, you want to feel safe. And then when something like this happens, and you see your roof now in your backyard, it's very it's disheartening," Hull said.

Rhonda Hull described the scene simply.

"It's surreal," Rhonda Hull said.

The couple is now picking up the pieces and waiting for help from their insurance company. Hull said the experience was a stark reminder of nature's power.

"Kind of a weird feeling, a weird sensation, and a weird, you know, you look out and your landscape has changed because your roofs on your backyard. It was definitely a sobering moment, as far as you know, don't mess with Mother Nature," Hull said.

Despite the damage, the Hulls are staying optimistic and finding moments of humor in the situation.

"When the roof that you walk on and took care of, you know, for eight years, all of a sudden is in your backyard. You know, on the plus side, it's a lot easier for me to stand on my roof," Hull said.

The microburst also caused damage to several other properties in Cochise County and triggered a large power outage in the area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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