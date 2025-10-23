Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lane closure on Highway 90 starts Monday for more hazmat clean up

Posted

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting on Monday, one northbound lane will be closed on State Route 90 near milepost 291, north of Cooperative Way.

This lane closure is scheduled from Oct. 27 through Nov. 24.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say a private contractor will be removing contaminated soil during the lane closure. The soil was contaminated last month when a truck carrying gasoline rolled over, spilling the gas.

RELATED CONTENT | Northbound Highway 90 now open following HAZMAT spill

