Northbound Highway 90 closed due to HAZMAT spill

Highway 90 north between Highway 82 and Interstate 10 will be closed until further notice, due to an overturned semi-tractor leaking fuel in the northbound lanes of Highway 90.

According to a social media post from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the semi is "leaking a significant amount of fuel" at milepost 292.

Multiple public safety responders are on the scene, the post said. The Benson Police Department is the lead agency.

HAZMAT teams are en route from Phoenix. The closure is expected to last several hours.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

