Fort Huachuca keeps off-limits list of local businesses, based on soldier feedback

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fort Huachuca maintains an off-limits list of local businesses where soldiers assigned to the installation can face disciplinary action if they visit.

Six businesses are currently on the list — four in Sierra Vista and two in Bisbee. On the list: Sophie's Smoke Shop (Sierra Vista), Your CBD Store (Sierra Vista), Green Farmacy (Bisbee), Trulieve (Sierra Vista), St. Elmo's Bar (Bisbee) and Good2Go Shuttle (Sierra Vista).

Angela Camara, Fort Huachuca's public affairs officer, said the businesses on the list have a history of problems. A board takes feedback from soldiers about businesses to create the list.

"The businesses that are on our current off-limits list have had issues with sexual harassment, criminal activity at the location or selling illegal substances."

Soldiers who visit any of the businesses on the list risk formal consequences.

"If a soldier does go to one of those businesses, they are, they have the potential of being written up for a negative administrative action under the Uniformed Code of Military Justice," Camara said.

Fort Huachuca reviews each business on the list every year to determine whether it should remain. Most of the businesses have been on the list for years. Only one new business was added this year.

Camara said the installation receives information about local businesses through multiple channels.

"We get feedback in a lot of different ways about business activity in the local area, that can be from soldiers who've had a negative experience at a business, or it could be criminal activity, or law enforcement sensitive activity that might be going on," Camara said.

'Your CBD Store' in Sierra Vista is among the businesses on the list. I spoke with co-owner Christopher Yslava by phone, since he was not at the store at the time.

Yslava said the business had no prior knowledge it would be placed on the list.

"Zero idea about the list, we didn't know we were on a list, that we were going to be placed upon one," Yslava said.

Camara said businesses have a chance to appeal the decision to be placed on the list. However, Yslava said his business was never given that opportunity.

"We were never contacted, or we didn't have even an opportunity to file an appeal or complete the remediation," Yslava said.

Despite the list, Camara said Fort Huachuca views its relationship with the local business community positively.

"This doesn't change the way we feel about our positive relationship with Sierra Vista and the businesses in Sierra Vista, so we look at this as just a little bit of a warning," Camara said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

RELATED CONTENT| This popular Bisbee bar is now off-limits to Fort Huachuca military personnel

----