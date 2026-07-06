This popular Bisbee bar is now off-limits to Fort Huachuca military personnel

A popular Bisbee bar is now off-limits to all Fort Huachuca military personnel.

In an order issued by Commanding General Richard T. Appelhans, St. Elmo Bar in Old Bisbee, and several other Cochise County establishments, "are adversely affecting the health, safety, morals, welfare, morale and discipline of the Fort Huachuca Armed Forces personnel."

Anyone violating the order, "may be subject to negative administrative or personnel actions and may be in violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice," the memo said.

The order will be reviewed every 90 days. It remains in effect indefinitely until officially rescinded.

The other establishments, include Sophie's Smoke Shop, LLC in Sierra Vista; Your CBD Store in Sierra Vista; Green Farmacy in Bisbee, Trulieve in Sierra Vista and the Good2Go Shuttle service, based in Sierra Vista.

St. Elmo Bar was established in 1902.