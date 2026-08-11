Douglas Area Food Bank reopens after more than a year, serving community again

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Douglas Area Food Bank has reopened after being closed for more than a year, giving community members access to free food again for the first time since the summer of 2025.

The food bank closed following multiple complaints, but has since renewed its partnership with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, making the reopening possible. The food bank received 7,000 pounds of food from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to distribute this week.

Doris Ford, Jr. Vice President of the Douglas Area Food Bank, said the community never stopped reaching out during the closure.

"People were still looking for food. They were dating with us phone calls. People were stopping by, wondering when were we going to reopen. And now that we've opened, we're able to see the community again."

Ford said the need in the community is significant.

"We're able to feed everybody again right now with hard times and budget cuts all over, lack of employment, households are growing, but financially the money isn't there to buy the food, and so many families need it, especially in our neighborhoods that we see."

Brianna Encinas, Partner Programs Coordinator with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, said the reopening was a team effort.

"We are very grateful to our partners and volunteers here at the Douglas Area Food Bank and in the Douglas community for helping make the reopening of the food bank possible. We look forward to serving the community with dignity and respect."

The food bank is no longer checking IDs. Visitors are asked to attend on the distribution day that corresponds to their last name. Last names A through L are served on Tuesdays, and last names M through Z are served on Thursdays.

Ford said the first month will be an adjustment period.

"This first month is going to be a trial for us. Everybody is still getting back used to it. It's new."

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