Douglas Area Food Bank works to reopen after more than a year of closure

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Douglas Area Food Bank is working to reopen after closing its doors in June 2025.

The food bank shut down after losing its partnership with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, leaving it without food to distribute. The closure left a gap in services for more than 1,000 people the food bank fed each month — a gap that has not been filled since last summer.

For the last three months, Michael Sexton, the new president of the food bank, and a team of volunteers have been working through the permitting and licensing process to reopen.

"We have a couple members, a couple volunteers that just weren't going to let it go. And if you live here, you know the need," Sexton said.

The effort to reopen also includes improving practices that previously caused complaints.

"We're going to do things different here, just to make sure we get food for people," Sexton said.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has already agreed to provide food to the Douglas location — after volunteers complete customer service training.

"We have people that want to be here and understand that we're not a business. We're not here to judge. If someone comes for food, they get food," Sexton said.

Multiple groups have also reached out to donate food as the organization prepares to resume operations.

"We have a lot of groups reaching out to us that do have food and wanting to donate food, so you know we've had to do all the right things to get prepared to accept food and be prepared to start distributing," Sexton said.

The food bank is currently collecting food and monetary donations to help fill its shelves. It is still a few weeks away from fully opening its doors, pending training from Tucson and its first delivery from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

"We're ready to get food and start giving it away," Sexton said.

Sexton reflected on what drives the work.

"A lot of us go home every night, and we think to ourselves, 'What do I want to cook, or where do I want to go out to eat?' These people think, 'What do I have to eat, or what can I get to eat?'" Sexton said.

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