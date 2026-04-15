CVMC Expands Surgical Capacity

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Canyon Vista Medical Center is expanding its surgical services by bringing four previously offline operating rooms back into service for patients across Cochise County.

Over the past four months, the hospital has been steadily reopening the rooms. Currently, two of those rooms are fully operational, with additional capacity coming online in the months ahead.

The phased expansion is helping reduce wait times, increasing availability for procedures, and giving surgeons more dedicated time to care for their patients.

"Our focus is always on the patient experience. Expanding our operating rooms allows us to care for more people, more efficiently, while keeping that care rooted in the community," Scott Avery said.

By expanding surgical services in Cochise County, Canyon Vista is helping patients avoid the added burden of traveling long distances for care. Patients can undergo surgery and recover in a familiar environment with the support of family and friends close by.

The hospital provides a continuum of care, from inpatient services to rehabilitation support, to ensure a safe and personalized patient journey.

Canyon Vista is also investing in new surgical tools to bring precision and innovation to the operating room. The da Vinci Xi robotic-assisted system allows surgeons to perform complex procedures using a minimally invasive approach. This often results in less pain, smaller incisions, and faster recovery times for patients.

For patients needing knee or hip replacement surgery, the hospital offers the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution. The system helps surgeons tailor each procedure to the individual patient using real-time data and precise guidance to support accurate implant placement and improved joint balance.

The surgical team continues to grow alongside the community, offering services ranging from orthopedic and general surgery to gynecology and urology.

"As healthcare needs continue to grow, so does our responsibility to meet them. This expansion allows us to care for our neighbors, friends and families with the level of excellence they deserve," Avery said.

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