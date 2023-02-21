Canyon Vista Medical Center welcomes new robotic surgery tool

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Cochise County residents now have access to robotic surgery. Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC), located in Sierra Vista, will begin offering robotic surgery in the spring with their new De Vinci System.

“Our community needs it," said CVMC CEO Shaun Phillips. "We know there’s over 200 patients annually that leave Sierra Vista and Cochise County to go get robotic surgeries done. This way we are able to offer high-quality care here, using this type of technology close to home.”

Dr. Michael Thompson, who has experience with this type of equipment from previous work at another hospital, said this robot will serve as a tool for the surgeons that can allow them to see better and be more precise. Doctors will use a console to control the tools on the robot and the larger display windows allow a clear view for the surgeons and the other staff in the operating room.

“Normally if this was a regular person I would be holding these instruments, standing at the table," Thompson said. "The difference here is I’m sitting at this console with...instruments in my fingertips that control these remotely. It makes it easier for the surgeon to do better because they’re better tools.”

He also said there are many positives for patients who elect to have robotic surgery.

Da Vinci offers minimally-invasive surgery for select general surgery, urological and gynecological surgeries. Thompson says these procedures have many positive attributes for patients, including having less pain during recovery. Patients who are candidates for robotic surgery may elect not to have the robot used, but that's a conversation to be had between patients and their doctors.

Staff has to go through a series of training on the new equipment. Once the staff is fully trained, the hospital will start offering robotic surgeries.

Phillips says he and his team hope to start in April.