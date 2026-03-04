Cochise County seeks architect for new jail project

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County has published a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) seeking an architectural or engineering firm to provide design-build criteria architect services for a new jail project.
The county is looking for a vendor with past experience acting as a design-build criteria architect on criminal justice and detention facilities. The solicitation will result in a single vendor being selected.
The RFQ is available on the county's procurement website at cochise.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/224583.
Questions can be directed to Anne Coppola, Cochise County contracts administrator, at 520-432-8390.
