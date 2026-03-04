Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Cochise County seeks architect for new jail project

New Cochise County jail has a location, but where's the funding?
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
New Cochise County jail has a location, but where's the funding?
New Cochise County jail has a location, but where's the funding?
Posted

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County has published a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) seeking an architectural or engineering firm to provide design-build criteria architect services for a new jail project.

The county is looking for a vendor with past experience acting as a design-build criteria architect on criminal justice and detention facilities. The solicitation will result in a single vendor being selected.

The RFQ is available on the county's procurement website at cochise.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/224583.

Questions can be directed to Anne Coppola, Cochise County contracts administrator, at 520-432-8390.

RELATED CONTENT| Cochise County sales tax increase currently passing, paving way for new jail construction

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox