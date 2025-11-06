Cochise County sales tax increase currently passing, paving way for new jail construction

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A half-cent sales tax increase in Cochise County is currently passing after Tuesday's election. It's allowing Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and his staff to move forward with planning for a new jail facility.

The tax increase is leading by 874 votes as of Thursday evening. If the lead holds, this marks the second time voters have approved the measure to fund construction of a new jail facility.

"I still feel very optimistic in the fact that the trend's been uptick and ever since we haven't lost ground. We've gained ground on the election numbers," Dannels said.

The sheriff expressed determination to move forward with the project despite any potential challenges.

"Until the judge says stop, we're going to push forward. The wishes of the people were heard," Dannels said.

With voter approval appearing likely, the next steps involve planning and designing the new jail, which will be located near the current facility in Bisbee.

"We have our project managers. We have everything set up. We're moving forward. And again, nothing's going to stop us now. We're going to build this for the community," Dannels said.

If Dannels has his way, the new jail could be constructed by the end of next year. The sheriff said he wants the process to move forward quickly after this second election to raise the sales tax.

County officials provided an update Thursday that roughly 1,100 remaining ballots are with the recorder's office and must be counted by 5 p.m. Friday. The county doesn't expect to release final numbers until Friday evening or Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

