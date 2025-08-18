Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cochise County holds public meetings regarding jail's future

Cochise County is hosting a series of informational meetings that will let people know what they are voting on regarding the future of the Cochise County Jail.<br/>
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County will hold a special election on Nov. 4 so that voters can weigh in on the future of the Cochise County Jail District.

The Cochise County Jail District’s Board of Directors is asking voters to weigh in on a half-cent sales tax, or half-of-one-percent sales tax, for up to 17 years to construct and finance the jail’s facilities.

Public meetings will include Sheriff Mark Dannels, District 2 Supervisor Kathleen Gomez, District 3 Supervisor Frank Antenori, Cochise Attorney Lori Zucco, Superior Court Judge David Thorn, Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw, and Megan Kennedy, the manager of the jail’s medical services.

Meetings will take place in Sierra Vista, Douglas, Huachuca City, Elfrida, Pearce, Benson, Bisbee, Willcox, and Tombstone.

