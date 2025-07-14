New Cochise County jail has a location, but where's the funding?

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last Thursday, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 to build the new county jail at the same location as the current jail, 203 N Judd Dr., Bisbee.

"Bisbee is the best spot for it, and the fact that it's a county seat, we forget that that's our county seat, which your county infrastructure is there,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.

Frank Antenori was the only board of supervisor to oppose the location, saying he needed more information about the cost to build.

“I physically went over and stood over there and there are costs, hidden costs I do not believe were being calculated,” he said during last week's public hearing.

The sheriff says studies have been done with experts to find the best spot. Those experts ultimately recommended the current site.

“We're following the experts on this, plus we're following what's best that we know, as the public safety folks have been elected to also operate it,” Dannels said.

He says the more concerning part is how the county will pay for a new jail, after the supervisors suspended the jail district tax earlier this year to settle a lawsuit against the county. There will be another election in November.

“We have a district that's not collecting funds anymore," Dannels said. "We really don't have the revenue source anymore to build a new jail. I don't know where this is all going to go.”

If the November vote doesn't go in favor of building a new jail, then last week's vote won't matter.

"You don't get a positive vote. You don't get a jail," Antenori said at the meeting. "I mean, it's that. It's that simple. This decision will be, will be moot.”

Dannels says the construction is estimated to cost $92 to $100 million. Unlike the last election, operation costs will no longer be included on the ballot.

"At the end of day, they've promised me a new jail. I'm going to hold them to that," Dannels said. "We need a new jail. There's no question. Nobody even questions that. Where's the funding coming from right now, I can't say.”

Cochise County voters will cast their ballots for jail funding in November.

